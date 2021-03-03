UW-Whitewater women's basketball lived up to its reputation in some respects and exceeded it in others. That added up to a WIAC Tournament semifinal victory Wednesday against the host Blugolds.
The Warhawks stuck to their aggressive press defense, hit an uncharacteristically high amount of 3-point shots and did well to score on second-chance plays to secure a 74-62 win against UW-Eau Claire at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center. With the defeat, UW-Eau Claire's season came to an end.
"It's hard for it to come to an end because we have been together through such tough times, different than other years," UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. "We've been through it together, this whole thing, since Oct. 15. Behind the scenes, we've been a family, we've helped each other through tough times. The two hours that we've been together for practice and games have been a bit of joy. That's what I think is really hard."
Englund knew even before doing a deeper scout Tuesday that the Warhawks' press defense was at the forefront of their success. They made most treks across the court difficult Wednesday, snagging six steals and forcing 14 UW-Eau Claire turnovers.
However, the Blugolds responded by flexing their own defensive muscles. They turned the Warhawks over 18 times on 11 steals.
Instead it was the 3-pointer, an unlikely tool for the Warhawks, that played a large role in their win. UW-Whitewater entered Wednesday's contest shooting just 25% from deep on the season, last in the WIAC. Against UW-Eau Claire, the Warhawks hit 10 of 24 attempts for a 41% rate. Emily Schumacher had four 3-pointers, while Rebekah Schumacher had three.
"If you look at the stats, it's really the second chance points that hurt us the most," Englund said. "Both teams turned it over the same amount, the points off of turnovers were almost even, we both scored the same amount from the free-throw line. They hit tough 3's. ... A lot of the 3-point shots that they hit were off of an offensive board that they kicked out."
UW-Whitewater scored 21 second-chance points to UW-EC's 11. The Blugolds, typically a strong shooting team, made 32% of their shots from the field and 22% from 3-point range.
UW-Eau Claire never led and only tied once at 3-3. The Warhawks ended the first on an 11-3 run to take a 22-13 advantage, then expanded that lead to 43-31 by the halftime break. For most of the night, the Blugolds were an arm's length away.
A 7-0 Warhawks run in the early stages of the second half gave the team its largest lead of the night at 50-35 before UW-EC was able to whittle the difference back down to nine. Unfortunately for the Blugolds that didn't last long, as UW-Whitewater responded with the final five points of the third quarter and led by at least eight the right of the way.
UW-Eau Claire had a chance to cut the deficit to seven with under two and a half minutes left in the contest, but UW-Whitewater cleared a shot attempt from Katie Essen in the paint and hit a 3-pointer on the other side of the court to all but end any hopes at a comeback.
"Whitewater's a great team, and they always have been," Essen said. "They showed up tonight. They put the pressure on for the playoff game, so you have to respect that. We needed an answer, and we hit some shots at the end, but they showed up tonight."
Maizie Deihl had 14 points for the Blugolds, while Essen, Jessie Ruden and Tyra Boettcher all added 12. Emily Schumacher scored 21 for the Warhawks.
UW-Eau Claire was shooting for a second straight appearance in the WIAC Tournament championship game. The Blugolds fell in the title bout last year to UW-Oshkosh and would have gotten a chance at the Titans again Friday with a win against the Warhawks. Instead, it will be UW-Whitewater traveling to Oshkosh to battle for the conference crown.
With no NCAA Tournament this season, UW-Eau Claire finishes the season at 8-2. The Blugolds were the top seed in the WIAC Tournament and swept games against their West Division foes.
"We end on kind of a sad note, but looking at the year, it was really a special year," Englund said.
The Blugolds have three seniors — Deihl, Essen and Katelyn Morgan — and all are moving moving on to other professional endeavors despite the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility.
"It's obviously sad to see my season and my basketball career be done, but I'm really grateful for the past four years and honestly being able to play this year," Essen said. "We didn't even know if we were going to able to play, so at the end of the day I'm just grateful for the opportunities I got while I was here."
The group helped lead this team through quite the whirlwind season, one that lasted exactly a month.
"From the outside looking in, I don't know if people really can understand what we've gone through to make this happen," Englund said. "Testing three times a week, really almost isolating yourself so that you can stay able to play. The college students not really having a college experience, because you need to isolate yourself so much so you can stay healthy. That's tough. It's tough physically, it's tough mentally, and what you do is you lean more on the people you see every day. Just coming into the gym, I know it's changed me as a coach. I was just happy to see my players every day."
UW-Whitewater 74, UW-Eau Claire 62
UW-Whitewater (8-2): Aleah Grundahl 8, Johanna Taylor 10, Rebekah Schumacher 9, Adriana Wood 5, Emily Schumacher 21, Yssa Sto. Domingo 7, Maggie Trautsch 7, Veronica Kieres 4, Abby Belschner 3.
UW-Eau Claire (8-2): Jade Ganski 2, Katie Essen 12, Maizie Deihl 14, Jessie Ruden 12, Tyra Boettcher 12, Courtney Crouch 2, Ellie Clayton 8.
3-point goals: UW-Whitewater 10 (R. Schumacher 3, Wood, Schumacher 4, Sto. Domingo, Trautsch), UW-Eau Claire 5 (Deihl, Ruden 2, Boettcher).
Halftime: UW-Whitewater 43-31.