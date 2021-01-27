UW-Stout women’s basketball players knew building chemistry in the offseason would be key to the team’s success. The roster underwent massive turnover, with freshmen now accounting for nearly half the squad. There were new faces to learn, new play styles to get in sync with.
The players also knew their chances to connect in a traditional fashion were limited more than ever before amid the pandemic. So they took team-building tasks into their own hands.
“Myself and the other captain of our team, Lizzy Olsem, created team workouts together,” senior guard Liz Oswald said, “socially distanced, outside, safe of course, in the fall so we could kind of bond that way when we would typically have mandatory preseason workouts. Because we lost a lot in that, we lost a lot this summer, not having any tournaments or camps to work.”
Some of the bonding exercises weren’t nearly as formal.
“Over this winter, we’ve been able to connect with them a ton because none of us had classes that we were taking,” Oswald said. “So we’d go bowling, or we went sledding, just doing fun activities like that outside of basketball.”
“(Liz) and Lizzy really took a ton of leadership and decided they wanted to reach out to the freshmen,” UW-Stout coach Hannah Iverson said. “They got all the numbers of the incoming kids who were still in high school at the time. They created calling trees and they started a book club. It’s relationships that were established well before they stepped foot on campus.”
Next week, they’ll start to see the benefits of those bonds in action for the first time.
UW-Stout, along with the rest of the WIAC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, will kick off a shortened, WIAC-only conference slate next week. Iverson’s Blue Devils open on the road against UW-River Falls on Wednesday before then playing the Falcons in Menomonie two days later.
“We will be a young team, and that’s exciting,” Iverson said. “We’re really, really excited about this recruiting class coming in here and I think we have a lot of talent. The hard thing has been not having the practice time to develop that a ton, but we have built a culture that kind of establishes how it looks when we come in. I think our upperclassmen have done a good job of instilling the work ethic and commitment and attention to detail for us. Our ability to carry it out is going to be exciting to see.”
Four of UW-Stout’s top five scorers last season are gone. Oswald, coming off a season where she averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, is the lone returner of the bunch.
Among the departures are a pair of All-WIAC first team selections in 2019-20, Amber Fabeck and Shannan Watkins. The duo were UW-Stout’s only double-digit scorers last season, and Watkins was also an all-defensive team selection.
While Oswald will be relied upon for her experience and steadying presence running the point, Iverson said the goal is a balanced approach.
“Our philosophy has always been our best player is our open player,” Iverson said. “We want to be able to distribute the ball five different places and get scoring opportunities from five different people depending on what the defense is giving us. That’s one of the perks of being a motion team.”
Joining Oswald as the top returning scorers are Haylee Yaeger and Olsem, who notched 5.7 and 5.5 points last season, respectively. Yaeger also finished fifth on the team with 3.6 rebounds per game as a freshman last year.
UW-Stout went 6-8 in the WIAC last season, finishing fifth.
The WIAC has been split into two divisions this season to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread. The Blue Devils will play the other three members of the West Division — UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-La Crosse — twice in home-and-home series as well as a pair of crossover games against UW-Whitewater from the East Division.
“I expect a ton of energy,” Iverson said. “Being able to keep our emotions in check in terms of overall excitement to be playing again, some of our age, being able to compete against another team, all those things are going to factor in. But I think every game is going to feel so big for everyone. Our ability to gather ourselves and play with a level head is going to be really, really important.”
No spectators will be allowed at WIAC events this winter. All teams will make the WIAC Tournament, which kicks off on March 1.
UW-Stout will need to gel quickly. This winter will be a race to the finish.
“We’re definitely a young team this year,” Oswald said. “But we are certainly a feisty team and are ready for all of our competition in the WIAC, eager to show the rest of the WIAC who we are.”