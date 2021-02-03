Wednesday was supposed to be a celebratory day for UW-Eau Claire athletics. After nearly 11 months away, the Blugolds finally returned to competition with a slate of two basketball and two hockey games.
Then the news broke. The NCAA Division III winter tournaments have been canceled, with the governing body citing low participation numbers among its member schools for the decision. The bulletin came just minutes before UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball tipped off against UW-La Crosse, the first basketball game played at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center.
The players weren’t made privy of the update until after the team’s dominant 76-58 victory against the Eagles. Because of the freshness of the emotions, UW-Eau Claire did not provide a player during post-game interviews and asked that no questions be asked to head coach Tonja Englund about the NCAA Tournament.
UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher was emotional prior to the game while discussing another lost opportunity for his student-athletes. He called the news a gut punch.
“It’s just devastating to come this far and work so hard, 344 days since our last competition,” Schumacher said. “The kids, they just worked so hard and did all the things that we’ve asked them. ... You feel like you’re disappointing the kids, your kids. I’ve got kids of this age and older, and I feel like I’m letting down my own kids.”
The NCAA stated its decision was based on the results of a winter declaration form, which was distributed to member institutions to determine their intent to complete in a season that would make them eligible for tournament play. Ninety-eight percent of schools returned the form, according to the NCAA.
None of the affected sports met the pre-established thresholds to stage an NCAA tournament — 60% for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track, and 70% men’s and women’s hockey and wrestling. Less than 50% of schools are playing men’s and women’s basketball, according to the survey.
“A majority of DIII schools are on the East Coast, so they’ve got it a little bit worse,” Schumacher said. “They made decisions really early, earlier than us. You see predominately Midwestern teams playing, we just don’t have the percentage to play.”
Schumacher said he would like to continue the Blugolds’ winter season as scheduled, perhaps with slight adjustments. WIAC basketball teams are currently slated to play eight-game regular seasons before the conference tournament. Men’s hockey teams are scheduled to play ten games, and women’s hockey teams eight.
Schumacher said the possibility of extending the WIAC winter season is on the table.
The home winter campaign began Wednesday, when the Blugold women got their first game action in unfamiliar surroundings. Zorn Arena, the longtime home of UW-Eau Claire basketball, is unavailable this winter while the facility is being used as a COVID-19 testing center. Both the men’s and women’s teams are playing at McPhee instead, doing their work on a court designed for volleyball but repainted to make this adjustment possible.
Fans are not allowed at WIAC sporting events this winter. Take out the players and coaches, and under 20 people were in the gym to witness history. It was a muted atmosphere, even compared to high school events that have been staged this year with parents in attendance.
“If you watch a lot of the DI games, the ones that stand out to me when I watch on TV, the energy on the bench are the ones that stand out,” Englund said. “Those teams have to bring that for themselves. We talked a lot about the energy on the bench, the joy and passion of playing, just creating that on their own.”
A new environment and the extended layoff didn’t seem to slow the Blugolds down much. Englund’s squad shot 90% from the field in the first quarter, a sign of things to come in a game where UW-Eau Claire led by as much as 24.
“It’s really heartwarming as a coach because we usually have scrimmages and an intersquad where you usually have kind of a feel for your team,” Englund said. “All I’ve been able to go by is practices, playing four quarters in our practices. We’ve been averaging about 80 points per game in our practices, so that was my hope, that this team has that kind of pace and will shoot it all the time. It was good to see that we were able to do that when we put the jerseys on.”
The Blugolds showed off their range, hitting 42% from deep thanks largely to a 4-for-7 night from Jessie Ruden. She was one of four UW-Eau Claire players in double figures, leading the way with 20 points.
Katie Essen trailed closely behind with 18 points, while Maizie Deihl added 17 and Courtney Crouch scored 10 off the bench. With that, the team rolled to a victory against a UW-La Crosse squad they finished tied in the WIAC standings with last season. And that’s despite losing last year’s first and second-leading scorers, Hallee Hoeppner and Anna Graaskamp.
“I think people thought this year that we were going to be young,” Englund said. “We are, but we also have good experience and high-impact transfers. I think that it’s taken a little bit less for us to have to replace our seniors just because we’re really well-rounded.”
UW-Eau Claire never trailed, outscoring the Eagles in each of the first three quarters to pull away.
These same two teams will play again on Friday, UW-Eau Claire’s first experience of the series style of scheduling the WIAC is employing this year. The teams will shift to La Crosse for a 7 p.m. tip.
UW-Eau Claire 76, UW-La Crosse 58
UW-La Crosse (0-1, 0-1): Kyah Steiner 9, Lexie Higgins 12, Gabby Ritchie 2, Ava Kramer 11, Shayley Vessel 14, Jessa Peterson 6,
UW-Eau Claire (1-0, 1-0): Jade Ganski 3, Katie Essen 18, Maizie Deihl 17, Jessie Ruden 20, Tyra Boettcher 5, Courney Crouch 10, Megan Baer 3.
3-point goals: UW-La Crosse 7 (Higgins 2, Kramer, Vesel 2, Peterson 2), UW-Eau Claire 8 (Ganski, Deihl, Ruden 4, Crouch, Baer).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 41-24.