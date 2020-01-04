Even before its latest tax bill could arrive in the mail last month, Woodman Food Market had already filed a lawsuit saying it is being asked to pay too much on its Altoona store.
The Janesville-based grocery chain filed a lawsuit on Dec. 5 in Eau Claire County Court — four days prior to Altoona tax bills going out in the mail — to contest that its building was valued too high by the city, therefore resulting in excessive taxes.
The company had already objected to the city’s latest assessment of the property value in fall, but opted to seek a ruling from a judge instead of pressing its case in front of Altoona’s Board of Review.
Altoona’s assessment of the large grocery store’s value is $17.42 million for taxation purposes. However, the company claims it should be $13.5 million at the most, according to its complaint filed in the lawsuit.
Lowering the store’s assessed value to that would cut $76,832 off of Woodman’s current tax bill of $341,664, based on information available through the county’s website.
Woodman’s is represented by lawyers from Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown. Altoona has retained Rich White, former Eau Claire County district attorney who is now in private practice with Weld Riley, to represent the city in the lawsuit.
In the city’s response filed Thursday by White, Altoona stands by the assessment, denying the value was set too high.
This is the third time Woodman’s is suing Altoona over its property taxes, representing three consecutive years of tax bills.
The first two cases remain pending a decision in county court with their next appearance being a Feb. 12 calendar call in front of Judge John Manydeeds.
Documents submitted to the court by Woodman’s legal team includes a lengthy appraisal of the property by Michael MaRous, founder of Park Ridge, Ill.-based real estate and consulting firm MaRous & Company.
MaRous’ appraisal mentions the recession that ended in 2009 and subsequent big-box retail store closings have reduced demand for large commercial buildings in the real estate market.
Built in 2015 and measuring 236,270 square feet, the store at 2855 Woodman Drive is in Altoona’s River Prairie development off of U.S. 53.
The appraiser concluded that if the store would go on the open real estate market, it would only fetch $6.7 million and take two to three years to sell.
His analysis compared the local Woodman’s store to 14 different big-box commercial buildings in Wisconsin that changed hands between 2013 and 2018. Those stores were sold by large retailers and bought by other companies or converted to new uses, but MaRous noted lower prices were paid for those buildings per square foot than the Altoona Woodman’s is valued at. The comparison included a former Kmart in Menomonie, which has since become the site of a Slumberland Furniture, Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Hampton Inn.
Using sales of stores that have closed to challenge assessments of retail outlets that are thriving has been called the “dark store loophole.” Attempts to prohibit it in Wisconsin through the state budget and separate bills did not make it through the state Legislature last year. Walmart, Walgreens and several groups representing large retailers lobbied against the bills while associations advocating on behalf of Wisconsin municipalities and assessors were among those pushing for an end to the loophole, according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission website.