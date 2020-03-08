The soldiers of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry remain hard at work in Afghanistan, despite talks of peace and ending America’s longest war.
The nearly 400 “Red Arrow” soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team mobilized for deployment to Afghanistan in July 2019 and embarked on a mission serving as a security element for the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, or SFAB.
Known as “guardian angels,” the Red Arrow troops are providing force protection for advisers, other coalition forces, contractors and Afghan troops. In addition, they have managed multi-million dollar sensors and systems to protect American bases and personnel, saved the lives of injured Afghan personnel, facilitated targeting of Taliban fighters and helped train American and Afghan personnel on weapons and tactics.
The Red Arrow’s previous deployments since Sept. 11, 2001, had been to Iraq or Kuwait.
“I feel that our unit’s commitment to excellence, mission preparedness and willingness to work with others has greatly increased the success of the advisers we have been tasked with providing security for,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sieg, a quick reaction force squad leader in Company A, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, from Fall Creek. “The security force advisers we work with every day are ardent professionals and have made significant progress with their assigned local security force partners. Much of this success has been due to their freedom of operation due to our commitment to their security.”
Some of the soldiers noted that their status as National Guard soldiers brings a unique perspective to the mission that other branches of the military don’t always have.
Sieg said that citizen soldier mindset is part of what makes the Guard such a vital part of the Army.
“We have construction workers, engineers, college students, police officers, car salesmen and every job in-between,” he said. “The soldiers also serve their country and do so at a very high professional level ...
“The soldiers I serve with all want to make a difference and work hard to accomplish the mission. Some came over as brand new parents. Some put their college degree on hold. Some had to pause their own businesses. All had to sacrifice, and all of them have done so willingly.”
That diversity of thought and experience helps make the unit successful.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to serve with,” said Sgt. Emily Schilts, an intelligence analyst assigned to 128th’s headquarters and a New Richmond resident. “Not only from our unit, but the other units we work with are great as well. Everyone brings something different to the table — personalities, wisdom, knowledge, skills, jokes, you name it. It’s everybody’s differences that make the mission a success.”
Many of the soldiers said the deployment has had a major impact on their personal and professional development. Spc. Josiah Wahl, a B Company soldier from Chippewa Falls, said he has lost nearly 30 pounds, works out every day and has completed five books already. He also said the unit stays sharp with rigorous training and constant defensive improvements.
“It’s been fulfilling and meaningful work improving our base defenses and training to provide security for advising missions at Afghan military bases,” he said. “The weekly range time has sharpened our marksmanship, and hosting meetings between advisers and Afghan military leaders has been fascinating.”
Humor and bonding are critical to building cohesiveness, which helps overcome the challenges inherent with a deployment and separation from loved ones.
“This is my first deployment having to say goodbye to a child,” Sieg said. “Even leaving her well-cared for and with every provision taken care of, it has been very tough. I love my daughter, and not a day or moment goes by where I don’t worry about her. Missing the special days like her first time riding a bus, her birthday, holidays and even her sad days — when she’s having a rough day, illnesses and when you can tell she misses you. Coming back home to see my daughter will easily be one of the best days of my life.”
Sgt. 1st Class John Bensend, a platoon sergeant in D Company from Roberts, said the separation from home and family has been the most difficult part of the deployment.
“Toughest part of the deployment, I think, is being away from home,” he said. “Between my wife and I getting married in March of last year and purchasing our first home last summer, it has been a busy first year of marriage. However, my wife is an incredibly strong woman and is taking the whole experience in stride.”
Support from home also has been a critical component in easing the burdens on the unit and its families. Care packages, letters and support have flowed in from around the Badger State.
“The support from home has been amazing,” said Spc. Taylor Koenig, an A Company soldier from Barron. “It seems like every week I get a care package or someone is asking me what I would like to be sent. From family, to my friends, to the VFW and schools in my small hometown, the support has been more than I could ever imagine.”
Still, Koenig agreed the most difficult part of the deployment has been being away from family and friends, adding, “Having something that is hard to be away from makes it a constant reminder of why you are here in the first place and who you do it for.”