EAU CLAIRE — Initial work has begun on the new Eau Claire County highway facility and will continue as long as weather allows.
The Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee received updates on the facility during its meeting Wednesday. Groundbreaking on the new facility occurred last month.
Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility, told the committee that driveways are being constructed, and foundation work should begin later this month.
Contractors will soon start laboring on the foundation of the main maintenance building and “get after it until Mother Nature freezes us out,” Dallas said.
Supervisor Colleen Bates, a committee member, was impressed with how much work has already occurred on the site. It is located on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The design portion of the highway facility is essentially complete. Final design plans were issued last month, according to county facilities director Matt Theisen.
The cost of the project has not changed since the second bid came in. The new facility’s projected cost remains at $34.7 million, about $1.95 million more than the Eau Claire County Board approved for the project cost in May. However, county officials have discussed several ways to decrease costs. The county also has $2.4 million in a contingency fund to deal with unexpected cost increases, none of which has been spent so far.
The price could change when the third bid package comes in later this month. Bids are due on Dec. 15 and will likely be considered by the committee during its Dec. 20 meeting.
In response to a question from Bates, Dallas said there have not been any unexpected shipping delays for construction materials thus far.
However, Dallas said one item included in the third bid package, roof insulation, might face delays due to supply chain challenges.
“The people bidding (roof insulation) are concerned, but we’re going to get through that and find out exactly where we’re at as they get into the bids,” Dallas said.
Potential dedication
The committee also discussed the possibility of honoring former County Board Supervisor Ray Henning at the new highway facility. Henning, who was a supervisor for 19 years, died in October. He previously chaired the Highway Committee and was a member of the Highway Building Committee.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said options to acknowledge Henning’s years of service will be discussed by the Highway Committee, Highway Building Committee and Administration Committee before a proposal is brought to the County Board.
Committee members were supportive of honoring Henning, and discussions will take place to figure out in what form it will occur.
“I think there is clearly sentiment toward wanting to acknowledge the many, many years that Supervisor Henning put in with the Highway Committee and its efforts,” Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20.