A federal civil lawsuit accuses the owner of the Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, of not paying employees overtime rates when they work more than 40 hours a week. A separate lawsuit from the Eau Claire city government that calls the hotel a public nuisance and seeks its closure, is scheduled for trial in June.

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire hotel the city has been trying to shut down for two years is facing a lawsuit from employees who claim they were not paid overtime wages.

Amanda Head, a Minnesota woman who had worked for the Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, filed a civil suit against the hotel’s owner in September in the U.S. District Court in Western Wisconsin.

