Expanded training and youth apprenticeship programs are needed to address the workforce shortage in Wisconsin, area state legislators say.
“Workforce development is the No. 1 challenge we have,” state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, said.
And a declining birth rate just compounds the issue, he said.
“We have to be competitive and innovative,” Petryk said.
Petryk and other legislators addressed various issues Friday morning during a breakfast with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce at The Lismore Hotel.
Some legislators said youth apprenticeship programs in high schools need to be expanded.
“It takes collaboration and teamwork to make a young person successful. And 90 percent of students who participated in these programs stay in the state,” Petryk said.
But it’s just one tiny piece of the workforce puzzle, he said.
Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, said he is pleased to see more area school districts participating in the youth apprenticeship programs, but more needs to be done to match these students with employers.
“It affects all of us,” he said. “We cannot afford having these kids leave the state.”
The apprenticeship programs need to be expanded to include more professions, Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said.
“We need to provide opportunities to those who know what they want to do,” he said.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said the public sector is having as hard a time as the private sector in filling jobs.
“We have to look at how we’re delivering services at the government level,” she said.
“We have to work harder and smarter,” Bernier said. “We need the ability to be flexible in how we do business.”
UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College have good programs for nursing and other health care professions, Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said.
“But the problem is having enough educators in those programs to get kids out into the workforce,” she said. “Obviously, this is a workforce development issue.”
Salaries for nursing educators need to be raised. Nurses earn good salaries. But universities can’t match those salaries to prompt some nurses to become nursing educators, Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said.
“We have nursing students on waiting lists,” Quinn said. “We know if we can just get more educators, we can fill those jobs. But it all comes down to money.”
The legislators were asked if they would consider breaking the eight-year tuition freeze for the UW System to provide universities to hire top faculty and address their budgeting woes.
More young people need to go to universities or technical colleges. High school diplomas aren’t enough to prepare them for the workforce, Smith said.
“I’d rather be going in the other direction, cut tuition but find a way to fund it,” he said. “What the universities are losing through tuition, we have to find a way to fund.”
Any way government can save students money is a benefit. But more young people are turning to technical colleges because they are more affordable than universities, James said.
“Everybody always turns to government to fix the problem,” he said. “I honestly don’t have the answers.”
Universities need more money to recoup their costs, but nobody in Madison wants to advocate for higher tuition, Quinn said.
“No one wants to advocate for that,” he said. “Politically, that’s not going to happen.”
Universities need proper funding for class expansion to make up for the tuition freeze. Some students have to extend their education by two or three semesters to get into the classes they need for their majors, Emerson said.
“We’re actually increasing the costs for these students,” she said. “We’re putting politics over students. We haven’t funded this tuition freeze. We’re perpetuating this.”
Raising tuition would raise student debt, but the higher education product needs to stay strong and that costs money, said Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi.
“It’s a huge and complex issue,” he said. “Let’s have the discussion. That’s our job.”