Julie Pangallo was stunned when she heard that a sculpture outside the Lismore Hotel on Barstow Street was ripped off its pedestal and was found lying in the middle of the street Sunday afternoon.
“Someone had wrenched it off. It took a lot of force,” Pangallo said. “It’s a heavy, metal structure. This was not an accidental thing.”
Pangallo, Eau Claire Sculpture Tour executive director, announced Wednesday that her organization is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the conviction of whoever vandalized the piece, dubbed “World of Sound.” The artwork weighs roughly 60 pounds.
“It had several welded pieces they had to work hard to break," Pangallo said. “This wasn’t accidental; they didn’t lean on it and it broke. They had to be there a while, and someone had to have seen them. It’s very selfish.”
Eau Claire Police public information officer Bridget Coit said the damage was reported to her office at 6 p.m. Sunday. A passerby saw the piece lying in the middle of the street. Anyone who has information about how the vandalism occurred should call the police’s hotline at 715-874-tips.
The sculpture was created by California-based artist Osamede Obazee. Pangallo said she was contacting him Wednesday to share pictures of the damage, and get his thoughts on if it can be repaired locally, or it needed to be shipped to him.
According to the Sculpture Tour website, “World of Sound” is valued at $8,000. It features musical instruments as the centerpiece of the work.
“It’s just a celebration of music,” Pangallo said of the sculpture. “It’s unfortunate this happened. It hurts the tour. Artists don’t want to send their works where they are damaged.”
The Sculpture Tour is now in its 10th year in Eau Claire. “World of Sound” was installed last May and was slated to be up through April.
“We pay each artist for the use of their piece, but we guarantee they’ll get it back, or we sell it for them,” she said. “
There are now 55 sculptures set up in town, which is the second-most of any sculpture tour in the U.S., Pangallo said.
“We’ve worked really hard to grow it, and the community really supports it,” she said. “And we’re looking at growing it next year. We’re committed more than ever to have free, public art in Eau Claire. This is unfortunate, but it’s not going to stop us.”
Pangallo said they had no damage to any of the sculptures last season, and this was the first reported vandalism this year. She praised better police protection and more video surveillance as reasons the artwork has been left alone. However, it appears that “Art of Sound” was just outside the view of a surveillance camera, she said.
“We may look at moving that pedestal to give it more protection,” she said.