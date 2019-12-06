The Altoona City Council approved its 2020 budget this week when Mayor Brendan Pratt cast a tie-breaking vote, allowing the $12.6 million budget to pass on a 4-3 vote.
The six-person council was deadlocked on Tuesday night, with Red Hanks, Matthew Biren and Susan Rowe voting for it, while Dale Stuber, Tim Sexton and Andrew Schlafer voted against it. That led to Pratt’s tiebreaker.
“I was surprised it was a 3-3 vote; I wasn’t expecting that,” Rowe said. “If we were going to revamp the budget, that should have happened before the (budget) resolution was in front of us.”
The budget that passed Tuesday was identical to the one presented a week prior, which includes a 12% increase in the tax levy, a jump from $2.91 million in the 2019 budget to $3.26 million. (A public notice from the city incorrectly stated the 2019 levy at $2.41 million, which had led the Leader-Telegram to previously report that Altoona’s tax collections would be rising by 35.6%.)
The overall budget climbed from 2019’s $11.56 million in spending to $12.68 million next year, which is a 9.7% increase.
Additions in the budget include a slight increase in staffing, raises to keep the city’s wages competitive and a program for upkeep of public facilities.
Seeing unprecedented growth, Altoona is increasing hours for part-time and seasonal workers in emergency services, parks maintenance, public works and recreation. City employee wages were examined for the first time in a decade to see how they compared to public workers in other areas, prompting a total of $68,000 in raises to get closer to market rates and an annual cost-of-living increase. The city also put a long-term capital improvements plan into place to make sure its facilities, namely streets, are kept in good condition.
Schlafer voted against the budget at a prior hearing when it moved forward on a 5-1 vote; Stuber and Sexton switched to “no” votes this week. Schlafer said he was concerned the city had too much money tied into the tax increment financing district set up to create the River Prairie development, leaving the budget tight until that district expires.
“I didn’t feel we were as prudent as we could be, given the restraints until TIF 3 closes,” Schlafer said.
Stuber said council members discussed going back into the budget to make some cuts, but no amendments were offered Tuesday.
“The bottom line is it was a very thoughtful budget process,” Rowe said. “We needed to make some salary adjustments to be market competitive. What complicated the picture is the revaluation process. That made it confusing.”
Coming up with an average impact of the 2020 budget on Altoona homeowners is difficult as the city recently underwent a revaluation to make its assessed values on properties get closer to their worth on the open market.
City finance director Tina Nelson said that if the city hadn’t completed a revaluation, taxes would have gone up 5.06% for all properties in Altoona. She said an average revaluation increase isn’t available and would be misleading. Altoona homeowners received notice from the city prior to October of their property’s new assessed value.
Newer homes in the city saw the least impact because they were closer to market value, so their reassessments didn’t change much, Rowe said. Some people will even see their tax bills go down, she said.
“We hadn’t done a revaluation in the last 13 years, and the market has gone crazy in the last three years,” she said.
On Nov. 21, council members discussed how the revaluation resulted in older, smaller homes seeing proportionally larger increases in their value, according to video from that budget meeting. Larger homes and business properties didn’t see the same rise in value in recent years.
Schlafer said the older, smaller homes are presumably owned by people with lower incomes who will have a harder time with the increase in their tax bills attributed to the revaluation.
“I feel it’s disproportionate to the low income,” he said of the revaluation’s effects.
Schlafer noted that is happening even while Altoona is making efforts to address housing affordability within the city.
But without a revaluation in the last 13 years, Rowe said Altoona’s assessed values were not reflecting current home prices, especially as the housing market heated up in recent years.
“We didn’t drive the market. The market is what the market is. All we are is reflecting it more accurately,” she said on Nov. 21.
City Administrator Mike Golat had offered several options to make potential cuts to the budget during that meeting, but council members did not pursue them.
Mayor Pratt, who works as a real estate agent, noted that Altoona’s taxes remain less than its neighbor.
“We’re providing all these great services, but we’re providing them $2 per $1,000 less than Eau Claire,” he said on Nov. 21.
With Altoona’s property value rising, the city tax rate is dropping from $7.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $6.35. Eau Claire’s tax rate under its 2020 budget is $8.19 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The city was finalizing information for tax bills on Friday, which will be sent out by the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office in the next few days.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.