As Carlene and Duane Schultz started thinking about what design they wanted for their annual corn maze in Eleva, they decided they wanted to honor veterans.
After talking over a few ideas, the Schultzes decided to create the maze in the form of the Wounded Warrior Project logo.
“We try to do it so it’s a good cause for someone,” Carlene Schultz said. “I had always given money to them.”
Chris Obarski, publicist for the Wounded Warrior Project, said his organization was humbled when the Schultzes contacted them with their idea.
“They were reading up on our project, and they are pretty passionate about it,” Obarski said. “It’s pretty incredible, to see them go to that length. We’re certainly appreciative.”
The Wounded Warrior Project was formed in 2003, and they assist in mental health services for veterans, he said. The organization has 1,300 registered veterans or family members in Wisconsin.
Schultz’s Country Barn hosts weddings and events, and they created their corn mazes in 2006. They have a country store on the first floor of their barn, and they have pumpkins for sale.
“The most famous one was the Brett Favre maze,” she said. After it was made in 2008, they were interviewed by multiple TV stations and numerous sports radio networks, she said.
Bucky Badger was the design of the 2017 maze.
Carlene said they usually select the design at the beginning of the year, and they work with Missouri-based Precision Maze Co. to help design the 8-acre maze.
“We send them ideas of what it would look like,” she explained. “They put it into their GPS, and he brings a four-row cutter to create it.”
They also cross-plant their corn, which makes the rows extra thick.
“It makes it a much more fun maze, because you can’t see where everyone is,” Carlene said. “It was cut a month ago, and it opens this Saturday.”
A drone was used this year to take the aerial photo of the logo.
Once the maze opens Saturday, it will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until Oct. 31, when the corn is harvested.
The cost of creating the maze is about $3,000. To recover their costs, entrance fees are $8 for adults, $6 for children, with toddlers ages four and younger free. Because of the design this year, anyone with a military identification also will have free admission.
Carlene hesitated to answer a question on annual attendance, saying that weather is a huge factor. Last year, it rained seemingly every weekend, so crowd sizes were down.
“On average, people take about an hour to go through it,” she said. “We’ve also got five checkpoints, which makes it more interesting. You punch your card, and see if you can find all five checkpoints.”
Carlene, 74, added this could be their last year doing the corn maze, as she fears they are getting too old to continue doing it.
Schultz’s Country Barn is located at 50996 N. Main St., Eleva. To learn more, visit schultzscountrybarn.com