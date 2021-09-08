Chanel Miller, an author, sexual assault survivor and victim’s rights advocate, will speak virtually at UW-Eau Claire on Sept. 15 as the first speaker of the university’s 2021-22 ‘Racing Toward Justice’ series.
Miller will speak about writing and victim’s rights from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 virtually at uwec.ly/live, with a live viewing in the Woodland Theater inside the W.R. Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Miller was once known to the public only as “Emily Doe,” the voice of a victim statement read in the 2015 sexual assault case against Brock Turner, then a student at Stanford University. Turner was convicted in 2016 on three charges of felony sexual assault for raping and assaulting an unconscious female; he was sentenced by a judge to six months in prison and served only three months.
Miller released her book, ‘Know My Name: A Memoir’, in 2019, allowing her name to become public. The book recounted the 2015 events and their aftermath, the university said in a Wednesday announcement. The book was a New York Times bestseller and won several honors from major media outlets and organizations.
On Sept. 15, Miller will lead a five-minute reading of the book, a 40-minute conversation about writing, personal narrative and empowerment, and a 15-minute question-and-answer session with the audience.
The ‘Racing Toward Justice’ series is the flagship program of the university’s Center for Racial and Restorative Justice, which was established in 2019.