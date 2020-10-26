EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy has reached a deal with developers to build the largest solar energy facility in western Wisconsin.
The utility signed an agreement with Western Mustang Solar to construct a 74-megawatt solar array to be located on private property in northeastern Pierce County. When completed, the array will be owned and operated by Xcel.
Xcel's Wisconsin customers already get 26% of their energy from renewable sources, and the company's resource plan calls for increasing that share to about 60% by 2030, said Mark Stoering, president of Xcel's Wisconsin and Michigan operations.
"We pride ourselves at Xcel Energy as leading the clean energy transition for our customers and our communities," Stoering said. "We were the first (utility) to announce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. We've got some pretty aggressive 2030 goals as well, and this project will help us make progress toward the 2030 goals."
The company plans to file its request to buy the Pierce County project today with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. If approved, construction will begin in late 2021 and the project should be generating clean, renewable energy in 2022.
Xcel now has more than 760 megawatts of large-scale solar capacity on its system in its eight-state service area. In Wisconsin, the company operates 1-megawatt community solar gardens in Eau Claire, Ashland and Cashton. Those projects are all fully subscribed by customers who join to get more of their energy from solar sources.
"Our customers in the communities we serve are increasingly interested and engaged in wanting their energy from clean, renewable sources," Stoering said, noting that customers also appreciate the economic benefits of developing more renewable energy sources.
With solar costs down by as much as 80% over the past decade, Stoering said the economics of solar development are improving and described the company as entering the market "at the speed of value."
The solar panels in the proposed project will be built to move so they can track the sun across the horizon to maximize energy production, he added.
Ranger Power, a utility-scale solar development company, is developing the project on behalf of Western Mustang. Pierce County approved local permits in August that will be needed to build the project on nearly 1,100 acres of land in the town of Gilman near Spring Valley.
Once built, the project is expected to generate nearly $300,000 a year in shared revenue payments for Pierce County and the town of Gilman.
"Ranger Power is proud to have worked closely with the local community on this project, which will assist in generating not only clean power, but economic growth for the area," Ranger Power CEO Adam Cohen said in a news release. "Ranger is excited about our partnership with Xcel Energy in advancing clean energy growth and jobs throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Midwest."
Xcel, which has said it aims to close all of its coal-fired power plants by 2030, includes solar, wind, hydro and biomass among its clean energy sources in Wisconsin.
Its current portfolio of renewable energy systemwide is enough to power 5 million homes.