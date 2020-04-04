Xcel Energy is planning 58,000 square feet of new buildings at property it owns near the North Crossing in Eau Claire to bring more of its work crews into one location.
The utility company is submitting the building project to the city’s Plan Commission for consideration at that group’s Monday night meeting, which will be conducted online as City Hall is closed to visitors as part of the community’s coronavirus precautions.
Xcel’s new buildings are bound for its Black Avenue site, 40 acres the company has on Eau Claire’s northeast side that already is home to a liquefied natural gas plant and employee training center.
The first part of Xcel’s plan is to build a new 29,700-square-foot building this year at its Black Avenue site, which is on the east end of the North Crossing.
Designs for that new building show repair shops, project work space, equipment storage and vehicle parking for Xcel’s relay and substation electricians in the Eau Claire area.
Pending city approval, the company intends to begin construction in May and finish by the end of this year.
After that project is done, Xcel already has plans for a 28,300-square-foot addition to it in 2023. That addition will allow crews currently working at Xcel’s center on Melby Street to move to the expanded Black Avenue site.
“This project will allow us to consolidate people, equipment, vehicles, etc., into two main locations, which will create more efficiencies for our team as well,” said Chris Ouellette, spokeswoman for Xcel Energy.
Xcel also has an old building on Western Avenue, which the company plans to replace with a new shop for working on gas and electric meters, she said.
Following construction of the new buildings at Black Avenue, Ouellette said Xcel would sell its Melby Center facility and land.
While the new buildings won’t add more jobs at Xcel, Ouellette said she anticipates it will mean work for local construction workers.
There will be a public hearing on Xcel’s Black Avenue project during Monday’s meeting. Following the Plan Commission’s decision, Xcel’s plans will then go to the City Council for an April 13 public hearing and then a final vote on April 14.
Other Business
Also during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting:
• HK Development has changed and resubmitted a proposal to make an apartment complex and commercial lots on Lorch Avenue that was rejected by the City Council last year. Instead of four large apartment buildings, the proposal now envisions nine of varying sizes. While the previous plan didn’t specify expected uses of the commercial lots, the new plan is hopeful a hotel and senior living facilities would be attracted to the property.
• Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic is seeking approval of a site plan for its new, larger building at 2715 Damon St. Those plans call for a two-story, 22,200-square-foot clinic with 125-stall parking lot. The previous clinic suffered severe damage in a November fire and its remains were demolished earlier this year.