EAU CLAIRE — January — traditionally a slower month for selling and buying homes — got even slower this year as affordability becomes an increasing problem for Wisconsin’s housing market.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association released its January real estate report on Tuesday, showing last month’s sales were down nearly 34% when compared to a year before.

