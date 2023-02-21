EAU CLAIRE — January — traditionally a slower month for selling and buying homes — got even slower this year as affordability becomes an increasing problem for Wisconsin’s housing market.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association released its January real estate report on Tuesday, showing last month’s sales were down nearly 34% when compared to a year before.
Statewide, there were 3,114 homes sold last month — 1,588 fewer than January 2022.
Regionally, western Wisconsin’s 32% sales drop for the month of January was close to the state average. But there was variation between how severe the decline was between individual counties.
Sales fell 42% in Eau Claire County. There were 49 homes sold there last month, compared to 85 a year before.
The decline in Dunn County was less pronounced, though still above the state average. Sales in that county fell nearly 36%, going from 42 homes in January 2022 down to 27 last month.
Chippewa County’s sales drop was a much lighter 17%. The 44 homes sold there last month was down from 53 a year before.
The inventory level for homes on the market remained where it was a year before, but prices and borrowing costs are up.
The median home price stood at $250,000 last month in the state, up $19,550 from a year before.
January’s average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.27%, according to Freddie Mac. It’s lower when rates peaked just over 7% in October, but still nearly double the average from a year ago.
“We will need to see both lower mortgage rates and lower price pressure before there is appreciable improvement in housing affordability in the state,” Joe Horning, Wisconsin Realtors Association board chairman, said in a news release.
The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows that while a family with the state’s median household income is still able to buy the average home on the market, that house is taking up an increasingly larger share of the family budget. In the last 12 months, that index has shown affordability has fallen 29% for that typical homebuyer.
Declining affordability and a long-running shortage of inventory of homes on the market were culprits the realtors group cited in why last month’s sales were especially slow — even for a January.
Wisconsin’s housing sector has been a seller’s market for nearly six years as new generations are reaching the point in their lives when they are looking to buy.
“It’s a complicated problem because there is still unmet demand from millennials and now Generation Z buyers, even with relatively high mortgage rates,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we will need to see the supply side improve before sales begin to recover.”