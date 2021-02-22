EAU CLAIRE — Brisk home sales and rising prices from 2020 continued into the start of this year, but the record-setting pace is not expected to last unless inventory grows.
Last month set new January records for the number of homes sold and the median price fetched in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The 4,659 homes sold last month in the state was nearly 10% more than the 4,245 sold in January 2020. And the median price of a home sold last month was $210,000 — $20,000 more than a year before.
But Mary Duff, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, cautioned that the record pace of home sales is unlikely to continue due to a severe supply shortage.
“Unfortunately, January ushered in another Wisconsin record, and that’s record-low inventories,” Duff stated in a news release.
Statewide there was a supply of 2.1 months worth of homes available on the market last month, compared to 3.5 months a year prior. The state has been under 6 months — the mark for a balanced housing market — of inventory since summer 2017.
Unless inventories improve, Duff stated that the housing market will struggle to keep up this year with records set in 2020.
Eau Claire County currently sits on 2.2 months of housing inventory, while Chippewa and Dunn counties both have 2.0 months. In January 2020, Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties had 3.0, 3.9 and 3.7 months of housing inventory, respectively.
Though the state as a whole set sales and price records for January — the slowest month of the year for home sales — the trends were not uniform throughout Wisconsin and varied by county.
The 82 homes sold last month in Eau Claire County was four more than a year ago. Scarcity of inventory helped the median price hit $213,000 — $18,100 more than January 2020.
But in Dunn County, prices and homes sold both declined. There were 27 homes sold there last month — seven less than a year ago. The $179,900 median price was $35,100 lower than January 2020’s figure.
Chippewa County had mixed results with fewer sales, but slightly higher prices. There were 46 homes sold in that county last month — 11 less than a year before. Compared to January 2020 though, the median price was $3,000 higher, standing at $210,000 last month.
One factor that could moderate demand for homebuying is mortgage interest rates rising from what had been record-low levels.
After 12 straight months of decline, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate ticked up slightly in January. The average interest rate had been 2.68% in December, but inched up to 2.74% last month. While this is still very low, the first increase in a year could be the start of a trend that would result in fewer people in the market to buy homes.
“Once mortgage rates begin moving up, the combination of increasing prices and increasing mortgage rates will definitely start to erode our affordability,” Michael Theo, WRA president and CEO, said in the news release.