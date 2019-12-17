A major partner no longer will be part of the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex planned on Menomonie Street.
Eau Claire Community Complex, the developer of the $90 million to $100 million Sonnentag project, announced Tuesday that its board of directors has determined the facility is unable to proceed with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley as a participant.
The YMCA won’t participate because of concerns about the fundraising timeline, CEO Theresa Hillis said.
The project timeline announced this fall of breaking ground in summer 2020 doesn’t mesh with the YMCA’s guiding principle that construction could not begin until fundraising for the YMCA’s portion of the project was substantially complete, Hillis said.
“That’s not just a YMCA standard, but a pretty good standard for most nonprofits,” Hillis told the Leader-Telegram. “If you take on significant debt, it just severely hampers your ability to deliver on the cause.”
She called the pullout a difficult decision.
“It’s a disappointment because it’s a great vision,” Hillis said of the proposed partnerships involved in the Sonnentag project.
“Every partner in the project has its own needs, requirements, and governing policies,” she said in a statement. “The current project timeline, and adhering to the principle that we cannot build what is not funded, led to the decision the YMCA is unable to proceed.”
Hillis said in a letter to members that the YMCA has been approaching potential major donors for the past several months in the quiet phase of a fundraising campaign seeking to raise $26 million to pay for its share of building a new YMCA that would have been part of the planned Sonnentag complex.
But the effort had not yet yielded enough pledges to ensure success of the campaign and thus likely would have required the YMCA to incur significant debt. The public fundraising campaign had been expected to launch in the spring.
The other project partners — UW-Eau Claire, Blugold Real Estate and Mayo Clinic Health System — remain fully committed to the project, ECCC stated.
The Sonnentag project includes a multi-purpose event center, a recreation and fitness facility, and Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine, imaging and human performance clinic. As originally envisioned, the YMCA and UW-Eau Claire would have shared the recreation and fitness facility, which was intended to replace the existing YMCA and expand recreation and fitness facilities for UW-Eau Claire.
With the YMCA’s withdrawal from the project, a significant redesign of the recreation and fitness facility component of the Sonnentag Complex project will be necessary. That redesign will begin immediately, said Kimera Way, ECCC board president.
“We entered into this project in good faith and have worked closely together on the programming and design of the Sonnentag Complex — all partners have great respect for the missions, visions and goals of each of the organizations involved,” Way said in a statement. “And we are hopeful we will have continued opportunities to pursue mutually beneficial initiatives in the future.”
Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire’s assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, said the “amicable split” with the YMCA likely will mean the wellness and recreation component of the complex will be smaller than planned because the university alone wouldn’t require as much square footage as a shared facility. The change also may lead to discussions between Mayo and university officials about possible further partnerships at the facility.
Tuesday’s announcement doesn’t change the need for improvements for the Eau Claire YMCA, Hillis said, and the organization’s board is committed to moving forward with a new capital campaign to raise money for either a new YMCA or renovation of the existing building at 700 Graham Ave.
The YMCA board plans to meet with members, donors and stakeholders in the coming months to discuss the needs and options in hopes of reaching a decision on how to proceed by May, Hillis added.
“The YMCA Board of Directors remains committed to beginning construction only after the necessary funds have been raised or committed,” Hillis said in the letter to members. “Furthermore, we will only build what we confidently believe we can afford to operate on an ongoing basis.”
The ECCC board plans to work with remaining partners to move forward with project redesign and securing necessary approvals from Mayo Clinic Health System and UW System governing groups with the intent to break ground in July, Way indicated.
“UW-Eau Claire has demonstrated needs for both an event center to replace Zorn Arena and expanded recreation and fitness facilities for our students,” Chancellor James Schmidt said in a statement. “This project will fulfill those needs, will provide additional academic programming opportunities, and will enable the university and Mayo Clinic Health System to collaborate even more closely on important research and wellness programs that will benefit our campus, community and region.”
Likewise, Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Northwest Wisconsin Region, reaffirmed the organization’s intent to be part of the Sonnentag project.
“Mayo Clinic Health System remains committed to making the Sonnentag Center a reality. We plan to offer imaging, sports medicine, and performance training services in this new facility, as well as conducting beneficial research as part of our collaborative research agreement with UW-Eau Claire,” he said in a statement.
The 21-acre site for the project was part of a $10 million donation to Blugold Real Estate Foundation in 2014 by UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag, owners of the County Materials Corp. plant that previously occupied the site.
“John and Carolyn Sonnentag are rightfully anxious to see this project move forward,” Way said. “They made their lead gift announcement in August 2014 and the ECCC board is committed to achieving their vision for this transformative project.”