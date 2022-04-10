EAU CLAIRE — Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion negotiations appear far from resolved.
After reviewing the latest offer from landfill owner GFL Environmental, town of Seymour homeowners and a local committee believe the owner must bring better proposals for progress to occur.
“I think everybody now is on the same page in terms of knowing that it’s GFL that needs to come to the table,” said Jessica Janssen, chairwoman of the Seymour Town Board.
Janssen is also a member of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee, which held its latest meeting April 1. During the meeting, committee members and residents said language in GFL’s most recent property value protection proposal fell short.
“It’s fair to say that the language moved us backward when we thought we were closer on some of the core parts of it,” said Anders Helquist, Landfill Siting Committee attorney.
Homeowners and the committee should have the chance to discuss their concerns with GFL during an open meeting later this year, a date for which has not been set. That meeting will also allow GFL “to explain their positions to the neighbors directly,” Helquist said.
Janssen looks forward to hearing GFL’s explanations and hopes progress can occur.
“We just need (GFL) to move because we’re not going to,” Janssen said.
Issues with offer
Property value protection for Seymour homeowners near the landfill is one of the main areas of disagreement in ongoing local control negotiations between GFL and the siting committee. Property value protection, also referred to as property value guarantees, ensures that homeowners receive fair market value in a sale. Homeowners do not currently receive property value protection.
Last October, GFL attorney Timm Speerschneider wrote that GFL and the siting committee were “much closer” to reaching a property value protection plan agreement. That does not seem to be the case now.
Helquist called the company’s latest offer “unacceptable.” Issues include the company potentially determining the list price of a home and having list price reductions after a certain amount of time.
“There are a lot of parts of the plan where GFL can arbitrarily reduce the purchase price or control the sale process that doesn’t provide enough certainty for the landowners,” Helquist said.
GFL proposed that property value protection apply to a maximum of five properties per year, which Helquist said is “not acceptable.”
GFL also removed the deed restriction that would limit the corporation from expanding landfill operations if it buys a nearby property. The deed restriction is “a critical component of this plan, and GFL erased it,” Helquist said.
Kathy Campbell, a Landfill Siting Committee member, was disappointed with the offer and thinks the committee and landfill owner are a long way from a deal.
“GFL needs to take responsibility for the economic impact that this huge expansion is going to make on the neighborhood, town and the county,” Campbell said. “The landowners in the 1-mile radius of the landfill need a fair agreement that addresses the problems they face today and will continue to grow with each expansion. Otherwise we’re just kicking the can down the road.”
GFL, a private Canadian company that has owned the landfill since 2020, is proposing to expand the landfill from 10.56 million to 14.64 million cubic yards over the course of six years. Expansion cannot start until local control negotiations, which began in 2019, are settled.
‘More cumbersome’
Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association member Roxanne Backowski cited numerous problems with GFL’s offer, including which properties are eligible for protection.
The proposal “is more complicated and more cumbersome, which is really disappointing,” Backowski said. “It’s going backward.”
The neighborhood association is a group of about 100 residents who live near the landfill. Neighbors want protection for more than 100 properties within 1 mile of the landfill. In a January siting committee offer, about 80 properties within three-fourths of a mile would be eligible to receive property value protection. GFL preliminarily agreed to about 20 properties being eligible.
Neighbors also asked for clearer language in the property value protection plan. Janssen agreed that the plan must be comprehensible to the people affected; otherwise they may opt out of it.
“Let’s make it so (residents) actually understand what they’re getting,” Janssen said. “If they don’t, then why are we doing all of this?”
Neighborhood association members say they have consistently advocated for compensation and protection comparable to existing agreements at other GFL-owned landfills in Wisconsin.
Campbell wondered why it is taking GFL so long to make what she believes is a fair offer.
“I find it hard to understand why they are unwilling to do better here and think that we’re going to take little or nothing and be satisfied,” Campbell said.
‘Part of the process’
April 1 was the first meeting as a committee member for Campbell, who lives about a half-mile from the landfill and is a neighborhood association member. She said it was “helpful to be a part of the process and to have an opportunity to share experiences we’re living with when decisions are being made about us.”
Helquist said the siting committee is receptive to residents’ views.
“The community’s concerns continue to be the committee’s concerns,” Helquist said.
Several neighborhood association members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Backowski, who lives about a mile west of the landfill, commented on properties eligible for annual sociological payments, which compensate people for detrimental impacts caused by living near a landfill such as noise, odor and litter.
In the committee’s latest proposal, some properties located more than three-fourths of a mile east of the landfill along hauling routes are eligible for payments, but nearly all properties located more than three-fourths of a mile west of the landfill are not. Backowski questioned how this was determined, noting that most garbage truck traffic occurs west of the landfill.
Helquist said the list of properties that qualify to receive annual pay isn’t finalized.
“A couple residents brought up questions or issues they had with the list, so the committee will explore those,” Helquist said.
‘We still care’
About 10 residents picketed before the committee meeting, holding signs with messages like, “Protect our property values!” and “Treat us fairly!”
Backowski said the picketing was not intended to antagonize committee members but to let them know that residents near the landfill have an active stake in negotiations and will continue to voice their concerns.
“We don’t want to alienate the committee,” Backowski said. “We want to work together, and they’re our representation … It was just to show that we still care about this issue.”
Janssen appreciated the respectful input.
“The residents didn’t come and yell at us,” Janssen said. “They were all like, ‘Look, we know you guys are really trying to work on this, and here are the things that we still see could maybe use a little more work.’”
Campbell and Janssen said residents gave helpful comments, such as asking if protection and compensation can transfer to future property owners. One mentioned the importance of legal precedent, saying that if Seven Mile Creek Landfill negotiations conclude with what neighbors view as unfair compensation, it could set a standard for homeowners near other landfills.
“What I heard overwhelmingly was (residents) making sure that we really thought through the criteria and the basis for anything that we’re proposing, that we’re looking through all the details,” Janssen said.
Next steps
April 1 was the siting committee’s first meeting since late October. A date has not been set for its next meeting.
Helquist anticipates that the committee will meet again to review more information and then set up an in-person meeting with GFL.
“Depending on how that discussion (with GFL) goes, the committee will then need to assess whether it thinks a voluntary agreement can be reached,” Helquist said.
If a voluntary agreement seems unlikely, mediation or arbitration are options. Both of those entail a third party becoming involved in the outcome.
Negotiations began about three years ago. Despite the lengthy process, Backowski said neighborhood association members will continue advocating for protection and compensation.
“As much as we’d like to get this wrapped up, we’re also not willing to accept the offers as is,” Backowski said.
Helquist concurred.
“I know GFL wants to move things forward, but the committee wants to make sure that the neighbors continue to have involvement in this process,” Helquist said.