LADYSMITH — Jane McMahon of Poynette and Bab Carey of Oxford launched their boat early Saturday morning on the Dairyland Flowage — as did anglers all over the state. Saturday was the opening of the inland fishing season statewide.
But the women were scouting more than serious fishing — they were scheduled to guide Gov. Tony Evers at 10 a.m. and they wanted to check out potential fishing spots before he joined them.
After an absence of over 20 years, Wisconsin Indian Head Country’s Governor’s Fishing Opener returned to Rush County.
Wisconsin Indian Head Country is a tourism promotion organization covering 22 counties in northwestern and western Wisconsin. The event involves the governor and other top government officials, the Department of Natural Resources officials, local elected officials, anyone connected with tourism and media.
This is the 54th Governor’s Opener. The event changes location every year.
One variable every year is that the fish don’t always realize they are on the agenda.
More often than not the governor goes fishless. If the fish start biting in the afternoon as the water warms, it’s usually too late. By then the governor and his entourage have usually moved on to the next event.
Carey and McMahon would only have 45 minutes with the governor, but they hoped to use those minutes wisely.
“This is not just a photo shoot,” Carey said.
Carey was a Madison police officer for 15 years until injuries suffered in the line of work caused her to move on.
In 2003 she started “Wisconsin Women Fish,” an organization devoted to helping women learn to fish. The organization has moved beyond just Wisconsin women now to include fishing women in four Canadian Provinces and 14 states.
Carey said she has seen women she helped learn to fish become environmental advocates and develop more confidence.
“I’ve worked as a cop. I’ve worked as a nurse,” Carey said, “but I’ve changed more lives through fishing.”
This was the first time for both women at the Governor’s Opener.
“I thought that women should be at this event,” Carey said. “I said ‘Jane, I’ll bring the boat. You get us into the Governor’s Opener.’”
McMahon, an eight grade English teacher, already knows the governor. McMahon was the 2014 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. As part of that role, she served on a council of teachers advising the Department of Public Instruction where she met Evers, who at the time was the department’s superintendent.
Being selected as Teacher of the Year brought some knew experiences, but a chance to fish with the governor topped the list, she said.
“I’ve met President Obama, I’ve thrown out the first pitch at a Brewer’s game, but this might beat it all — fishing with the governor and my buddy Barb,” she said prior to the event.
Both women said their first priority would be to make sure Evers held the rod correctly, citing an unfortunate photo of Gov. Scott Walker at an earlier opener holding a rod upside down. In fairness to Walker, his technique improved and at the last governor’s opener he caught three fish – a modern record.
But Evers is not a fishing rookie. His earliest fishing experience was catching bluegills in the Sheboygan Marsh, he said.
“We would clean them, but they tasted like mud,” he said, although he added that the water quality has improved since those days.
Evers said he fishes with his nine grandchildren, and said he was happy to see youths in attendance at the banquet before the opener.
“I think it’s critical that this custom be passed on from generation to generation,” he said.
According to the DNR, fishing has an economic impact of over $2 billion annually in Wisconsin.
The state sells the second most nonresident fishing licenses of any state, trailing only Florida, and perennially ranks among the top five states in total license sales.
Evers said he has proposed creating a new office of outdoor recreation to be housed in the state’s Department of Tourism to further promote outdoor recreation.
Fishing was slow Saturday morning, but in the 45 minutes they had the governor in the boat he caught a perch on a small, white jig. Their 45 minutes with the governor translated into about 20 minutes of fishing time, once they got to their fishing spot, then left in time to get him back to his next appointment, Carey said.
“We talked a little about the governorship, a little about education, and a lot about fishing,” McMahon said.
In a morning of fishing the women had caught only one other small perch, so they were fortunate the governor caught a fish in the small window of time he was with them, Carey said.
“Fishing is a lot about stories, and Barb and I have been friends for a long time. We’ll be telling this story for a long time,” McMahon said.
When they got back to the boat landing, a pontoon boat was waiting for him, with a crew from Hayward-based Fishing Has No Boundaries who took him out for another 45 minutes.
Fishing Has No Boundaries started as an event for disabled anglers on the Chippewa Flowage in 1988 and has grown to include 27 chapters in 13 states.
The governor fished with an electric reel designed for a disabled angler.
“The goal was to give him the experience of what we use in a boat for people with disabilities,” said Kathy Overman, business manager for Fishing Has No Boundaries.