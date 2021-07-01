EAU CLAIRE — Some public fireworks displays this year will look different than previous celebrations before the COVID-19 pandemic, but safety measures when using fireworks remain the same.
The city of Eau Claire will have fireworks Sunday beginning at 10 p.m. on Plank Hill. The location, which is at a high elevation between Forest Hill Cemetery and Harding Avenue, replaces Carson Park for the second straight year in an effort to deter large gatherings during the pandemic.
Eau Claire’s fireworks celebration is modified again, but others will closely resemble pre-pandemic times. The city of Altoona, for example, is having fireworks Saturday starting at 10 p.m. at Cinder City Park, and that event is open to the public.
For people wanting to enjoy fireworks, here are several ways to ensure this Fourth of July weekend occurs in a safe manner.
If possible, only attend public fireworks displays instead of hosting individual fireworks celebrations. In a June 29 press release, the National Fire Protection Association said it “strongly recommends attending these public shows rather than using consumer fireworks, which can cause serious injury and damage due to their unpredictability.”
That damage was widespread last year. In 2020, an estimated 15,600 people in the U.S. suffered fireworks-related injuries at hospital emergency departments, according to data collected by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the highest estimate since at least 2005.
Injuries from fireworks occur in Wisconsin every year as well. According to the state Department of Health Services, in 2019 there were 91 emergency department visits and 12 hospitalizations in the state because of fireworks-related injuries. The numbers were nearly identical in 2018, with 91 emergency department visits and 16 hospitalizations.
To lessen the chance of injury, recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs include always wearing eye protection when igniting fireworks; lighting fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings; and never throwing or pointing fireworks at people or animals.
If hosting an individual celebration, make sure the fireworks are legal. Fireworks ordinances vary depending on the community. In the city of Eau Claire, it is illegal to set off fireworks that leave the ground or explode, while it is legal to have items like sparklers and fountains.
People setting off fireworks should also check fire danger warnings and burning restrictions in their area. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there is currently a low risk of fire danger for all counties in the Chippewa Valley.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals also recommend several actions to make Fourth of July fireworks celebrations as safe as possible. They include never allowing children to play with or ignite fireworks; keeping a bucket of water or garden hose handy; never placing any part of one’s body directly over fireworks when lighting the fuse; and soaking all used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash.
“The majority of injuries from fireworks occur to the hands or fingers, legs, face and eyes,” said Robin Schultz, HSHS director of emergency services, in a June 22 press release. “While fireworks can be fun, we recommend they be left to experts specially trained and certified so that you can still have a safe and enjoyable holiday.”