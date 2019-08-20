This year’s Indian relay races have been canceled. The event, which would have been the first of its kind in the Eau Claire region, will be pushed back to next year.
Multiple races were scheduled to occur at a half-mile dirt track this week at Remington Ranch in the town of Union. Event producer Larry Barr said the races had to move back a year due to the lengthy winter and wet spring that caused delays in the excavation and construction of the dirt race track and arena.
Eau Claire is slated to host the national Extreme Thunder Indian Horse Relay Championship in August 2020. Several dozen relay teams from the United States and Canada are scheduled to compete for a total of $250,000 in prize money.