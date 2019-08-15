This summer, three Blugolds immersed themselves in all aspects of the criminal justice system in Taiwan, an experience that is helping them better understand the similarities and differences that exist within criminal justice in other parts of the world.
The international research experience also is giving the UW-Eau Claire students confidence that they have the knowledge and skills to succeed in their own careers within the criminal justice field.
“The immersion really helped me see things from other perspectives within law enforcement,” says Courtney Wiemer, a senior criminal justice major from Chippewa Falls. “By learning about a centralized system, I can apply what I’ve learned to the decentralized U.S system, which will help me positively shape the future of law enforcement policies and procedures.”
Senior Alana Petz agrees, noting that understanding how criminal justice works in Taiwan is helping her think more broadly and creatively about how she might make positive change in the United States.
“To improve our system in the U.S., it’s beneficial to know what other countries are doing and whether it’s working or not,” says Petz, a criminal justice major from Arcadia. “We can incorporate and learn from their processes. This immersion has definitely allowed me to compare and contrast our criminal justice system with the host country’s and to get ideas that could improve the system in America.”
Broadening students’ understanding and thinking about criminal justice was among the goals of the three-week research immersion, says Ming-Li Hsieh, an assistant professor of criminal justice who led the Criminal Justice Institutions and Social Justice immersion.
“Learning, understanding and embracing a multicultural society is not merely an educational trend in the United States; it is also the key for alleviating many potential social justice conflicts worldwide,” Hsieh says. “This project gives students a comparative overview of criminal justice frameworks by exploring organizations, operations, standards and programs within criminal justice systems in a global context.”
A native of Taiwan, Hsieh has many connections with people who work within the criminal justice system there, making it possible for the Blugolds to interact with people in a variety of professions within the field.
Spending several weeks in Taiwan also gave students opportunities to learn about the cultural heritage of a traditional Chinese society, Hsieh says, noting that it also helped students understand how American values shape the criminal justice system in Taiwan despite the country being influenced by Qing and Japanese rule.
During the immersion, the students conducted field observations and interviews at 25 sites in Taiwan, including prisons, law enforcement agencies, universities, courts and detention centers.
“Although it might not be easy to absorb massive amounts of criminal justice information in an international context in a short 21-day visit, by visiting these institutions in the private and public sector throughout Taiwan, hopefully this experience gives students a well-rounded view of Taiwanese culture, criminal justice institutions and social justice,” Hsieh says.
Students also rode along with Taiwanese police, observing officers’ daily routines and operations, and visited a police academy, district attorney offices and correctional facilities.
Petz says a highlight was touring the Chiayi Prison in Taiwan, where she learned about the differences between prisons in Taiwan and in the United States.
For example, Petz says, all prisoners in Taiwan are enrolled in their National Health Insurance, the same as all other Taiwanese citizens.
“In the U.S. prisoners’ health suffers because most prisoners don’t have access to quality health care,” Petz says. “I learned a lot from this tour and brought back with me ideas that could change the United States’ prison system for the better.”
Wiemer says a highlight for her was touring the policing university where all officers in Taiwan go to school to train before becoming police officers, while Max Manz, a criminal justice major from Grafton, says spending time with officers at the Banqiao Police Precinct was especially meaningful to him.
The students spent significant time talking with police officers of differing ranks, which gave them a broader view of policing in Taiwan, Hsieh says.