BALDWIN -- One person was killed and one injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.
According to a news release from the State Patrol's Northwest Region Eau Claire Post:
Troopers responded to the crash at about 5:23 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-94 at mile post 16 near Baldwin. The driver was a 38-year-old male from Fairmont, W.Va., and the passenger was a 39-year-old female from Fairmont.
Both were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicates the vehicle entered the median and rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Neither was wearing a seat belt, and there were no signs of alcohol use.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
Assisting agencies included the St. Croix Sheriff's Office and Baldwin EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.