WEYERHAEUSER -- One person was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Rusk County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Spooner post:
Troopers responded to the crash at about 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 8 at Log Cabin Road near Weyerhaeuser.
Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicates a 2001 GMC Jimmy was westbound on 8 and crossed over the centerline. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a tree and a power pole. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, an 80-year-old male From Sauk Rapids, Minn., was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Names of those involved were not released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.