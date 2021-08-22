MEDFORD -- One person was killed and two were injured when a car overturned Saturday night in Taylor County.
According to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
At 9:28 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office received a report of of the crash on Highway M near Sailor Creek Road in the town of Grover.
Deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Medford Fire Department, Gilman Ambulance and MEDVAC were dispatched to the scene.
Once at the scene deputies found a white Mini Cooper overturned in the ditch. A single male subject was found still in the vehicle unresponsive, and two other occupants had exited the vehicle.
CPR was performed on the unresponsive male at the scene, and he was transported to Aspirus Hospital Medford. The male was found to be 20-year-old Hunter J. Ried, of Medford, who ultimately died of his injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates Ried was a passenger of the vehicle and had been seated in the right rear seat and appears to have had on his seat belt at the time of the accident.
The two other occupants, the driver and another passenger who was seated in the right front seat of the vehicle, were transported to Aspirus Medford for their injuries and later released. Their names are being withheld pending the investigation.
Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle had been reportedly traveling at 100 mph westbound on Highway M as it approached a curve. Skid marks at the scene indicate the vehicle had been driving across the centerline as it entered the curve. The operator of the vehicle lost control and went off the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn.
At this time neither drugs or alcohol are suspected. The main cause of the accident appears to be high speeds and negligent operation of the vehicle, the news release says.