WHITEHALL -- A two-vehicle crash on icy roads resulted in injuries to one person and the other occupants taken to a hospital as a precaution Saturday evening in Trempealeau County.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The office was notified at about 8:46 p.m. Saturday of the crash on Highway 95 near Peterson Coulee Road in the town of Preston.
A Buick Enclave was traveling east on 95 when a Chevrolet Blazer westbound on the highway lost control on the slick road. The rear end of the Blazer slid into the eastbound lane, causing the Enclave to strike the Blazer on the driver side passenger door.
A juvenile passenger in the Blazer was ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile was injured and transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital in Whitehall. The other occupants in both vehicles were transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
Names of adults involved are Brandon J. Stinson, age 38; Jessica A. Stinson, 34; Timoth A. Hale, 37; and Misty D. Winchel, 37. The names of four juvenile passengers are not being released at this time.
Highway 95 was closed for several hours during investigation.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Blair Police Department, Blair-Preston Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance.