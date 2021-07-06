PRESCOTT -- Two people were injured when the motorcycle they were on collided with a pickup truck Monday near Prescott.
According to news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 2:36 p.m. Monday that the accident occurred on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on 35 near 1240th Street was being operated by Steven Gray, 65, of Richfield, Minn., and Gray had a passenger, Susan Kropfeld 61, of Burnsville, Minn.
Gray’s motorcycle collided with a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was making a U-turn on 35. The pickup was operated by Timothy Lesso, 43, of Minneapolis.
Gray and Kropfeld were transported from the scene by Allina Health Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with undetermined injuries. Lesso was not injured in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.