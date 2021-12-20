Sorry, an error occurred.
It sure was a Christmas to remember.
My family and I were doing our Christmas Eve traditions, cookies and milk for Santa, telling the Nativity story, and watching Christmas movies.
We used to chop down a tree from our yard, but when we were sitting in the light of our star, and reading a Christmas book, my parents, me, and my sisters heard a rustling nearby.
Then a bat flew out from the fully decorated tree, and started circling above us like a demented ceiling fan.
My dad took up an old brown pillow, swung it like a batter, and with a sickening “thunk!” it fell to the ground.
Then my dad shoved it outside.
My mom yelled at him for using a “nice, perfectly good” pillow, which it was not. It was ugly, brown and lumpy.
Then she threw the pillow away, and we went back to our Christmas Eve.
The bat must have been sleeping in our unlucky tree we had picked for the year, and woke up in the warmth and brightness of our house.
Ever since that day we use our trusty, not bat infested, fake tree that is still used today.
Ever since our bat-faced Christmas.
