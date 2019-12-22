It was late in the evening on December twenty-fourth. Finally, after four hours of driving, we made it. I hopped up to the door. The snow was lightly falling from the sky. Ding Dong! We rang the doorbell and the door flung open. We ran in for hugs.
“Indigo,” my cousin Brooklynn shouted.
The huge house we were at belonged to my cousins. It felt amazing arriving at their house. Walking up to the big house with a bolt of excitement, I skipped inside. I could see the huge Christmas tree in front of me. The lights were beautiful. It was so tall I wasn’t even sure how they got the star on the top of it. The dog was barking, people were laughing. This is how Christmas was supposed to be every year.
The next year my cousins moved houses. I thought it would be fine and we would still get to go to Door County for Christmas, but we didn’t. We stayed home, just our immediate family. It was fun, but not like every other Christmas.
That year we went to Irvine park and we also got hot chocolate, I spilled my hot chocolate all over myself in the car while we were driving. It smelled good, but it didn’t feel good. At Irvine, we walked around to see the sparkling lights around the park. In the summer we go there to see the animals, but seeing it in the winter is magical. There are bright lights everywhere you look.
I found this sparkly blue gem thing on the top of a little decor house that you could go into. I took glittery gem home with me, but when I got home I felt like something just wasn’t right. No matter what we did, it didn’t feel like the Christmas I was used to.
The year after that our cousins came to our grandparent’s house. It felt a little more like Christmas because we got to see our cousins, but it still wasn’t the same as the nights we arrived at our cousins’ house.
Now every year we decorate our house for Christmas as a family and enjoy Christmas with our grandparents. I enjoy it a lot more now. It’s been three Christmases without our cousins big house, but I have gotten used to it. It’s our new tradition. I learned that change is hard, but good will come out of it.