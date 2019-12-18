The Christmas Season always began at our house on December 21st. It was Mom’s Birthday. Dad would to cut a tree from the woods near our farm. It was usually short, never perfect, but it was freshly cut and smelled wonderful. It was placed on a table in the living room with the Nativity Scene near by. We spent the entire day decorating the tree and making wonderful Christmas treats.
Later that evening, mom became very sick. She tried to be brave as not to ruin Christmas, but early the next morning, Dad took her to the Doctor. We waited patiently at home. When dad returned without mom, we knew is was not good. He said “ she needed surgery to remove her gall bladder”. He spent the next day or two with her at the hospital.
I suppose we were bored with not much to do, so we started snooping about the house for hidden Christmas gifts. Well, we found all of our gifts in a secret space behind the furnace. It was so exciting. My sister got a bracelet with her name on it. My brothers got shiny new cork guns, and I got an oil painting set. Our gifts were perfect! The afternoon flew by quickly and we knew we had to return the gifts to their hiding place before Dad returned home.
Christmas morning came as usual, but it was not exciting and fun. I am sure Dad thought we were sad because mom was not with us.
After Dad finished milking the cows, we went to church. We sang Christmas Carols ending with Silent Night. We went to view the Manger Scene as we were leaving the church. It was amazing. The figurines were almost as tall as me. The Baby Jesus looked like a real baby.
At last we were on our way to our Grandparent’s house. Upon arriving, we found their house bursting with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Our grandparents had a small, simple tree, with lots of tinsel! Like ours, It was placed on a table with the Nativity Scene close by.
After a delicious Christmas dinner, we went to the hospital to see mom. Unfortunately Children were not allowed in the hospital because of germs! Dad brought her to the window to see us. she was smiling and waving at us all. We knew at that moment that she was going to be just fine!
Evening was coming and it was time to go home. Christmas was almost over. I remember gazing out the window at the newly fallen snow feeling happiness in my young heart.
As I look back at that Christmas so many years ago, I realized that I learned as a young girl that there was so much more to Christmas than Santa Clause and gifts. Christmas was about family, traditions, and love for our mom. But most of all, Christmas is a celebration of the Birth Jesus Christ.
Oh, and one last thought........ never snoop for your Christmas gifts!