Almost every year me, my mom, and my brother go to Chippewa for Christmas because that’s where my aunts, uncles and cousins live.
One year when I went with my brother Aiden, two of my cousins were there, Elana (who was the same age as me) and my other cousin (who was the age of my brother).
After a few minutes of talking, we decided to go to the room at the end of the hall, and in it was a mattress leaned against the wall.
Being kids, we all saw it as a castle so we climbed up but the boys decided it was their castle, which began a war, and both sides grabbed some Nerf guns that we found.
Now it was shoot or be shot, so I shot and shot until finally the boys were called for dinner and the castle was ours!
But it wouldn’t be for long. When the boys came back the war would begin again so we got prepared.
Then the boys came with new guns. We were kicked out, but we wouldn’t be defeated that easily.
We continued to shoot until finally the boys quit! We won, but at what cost?
The cost of picking up hundreds of Nerf bullets!
