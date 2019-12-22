“Is he really going to be ours?” I asked my mom in surprise. “He’s the cutest thing I have ever seen!” I exclaimed. “I can't wait to take him home!”
I woke up that morning grumpy. It was 6:30 a.m. and almost one week before Christmas on a Saturday. My stupid alarm clock was going crazy, so I reached over and clicked the clock button two times to turn it off. I was wearing an old t-shirt and pajama pants, so I decided to change my pants but kept my shirt on because I was too sleepy to change. I went upstairs and looked in our pantry for something good to eat, but like always, I didn’t find anything. It wasn’t that we didn’t have a lot of options, it was that I didn’t like breakfast food in general. I walked down the hall to my parent’s bedroom. My mom was straightening her hair and my dad was in their closet.
I walked over to my mom and said, “We’re out of bagels.”
She looked at me and said, “Are you ready to go?”
I replied with a short, “No.”
I started to leave but turned around and said, “Where are we going again, just so I know what not to be ready for?”
She chuckled and said, “We are going on a four-hour road trip to stop and pick up your high maintenance dog!”
Just to be clear, we had never met him before, but we had to drive four hours to get him, so that is why we called him high maintenance.
We had been fighting over what we would name him for weeks. My parents started with the name Diago then when all three of us kids protested really hard against it, they changed what they wanted to Oscar. All of us kids hated that name, it was like my parents were choosing all the names we hated on purpose.
Weeks went by and in the end, we went through three name apps, lots of heated conversations, and too many arguments to count. We did the only thing we could do, keep the name he had been born with, Eddie! All of the kids liked it, my dad liked it, but my mom did not like it. She said it reminded her of a bully she knew in high school.
We came back from the road trip dazed. I had seen many pictures of the adorable dog we were going to get, but I was completely surprised at what he actually looked like. It was really cold that day, so when the people who sold him to us stepped out of the car, he started shivering! That’s how small he was! He was light orange and super tiny! We rode all the way home without touching an iPad or iPhone because of how entertaining he was--even though all he really did was sleep!
I know that every year people say, “This was the best Christmas ever!” But it doesn’t count when I say it because there was still a week to Christmas! So, I say with no regret (and it’s been a year and I’m still saying it). That WAS the best Christmas ever!