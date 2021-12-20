It was Christmas eve. I was in bed, very excited about christmas.
There was a very big box under the tree just for me. I kept thinking about that box. What was in it? And what I would do with it.
Finally it was Christmas. My sister was awake, so was my other sister. We went down stairs to play a game for a while. Then we heard mom and dad.
We dashed upstairs and they were sitting by the tree. We opened presents. Then I opened the big box. It was a box of dolls. If you were a girl, and a kid my age, you would love them. They can cry, drink, and spit water out of their mouths. I was very excited.
Then there was one last present. My sisters had one last present to open too.
The present looked the same as my other sisters. My parents were videotaping it. I was very excited.
I was confused why my parents were videotaping me and my sisters opening this one present. I was waiting long enough. I unwrapped the present.
It was a magic wristband for Disney World! My parents said we were going to Disney World!
Me and my sisters jumped up and yelled “we're going to Disney World!”
My parents said we are going during spring break with our aunt. After we talked we went into the kitchen to eat breakfast. My mom made cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven.
We happily ate the cinnamon rolls. It was the happiest Christmas ever.