Solar eclipses have fascinated people for thousands of years.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s light from observers on earth.
Though the sun is vastly larger than the moon, the relative positions of the sun, moon, and earth are just right so that the moon appears to cover the entire face of the sun.
As was witnessed by millions of Americans and foreign visitors on August 21, 2017, one of the prominent features of a total solar eclipse is the region of hot gases surrounding the sun called the corona.
The corona extends for thousands of miles into space and is actively studied by solar astronomers.
With the invention of photographic film in 1888, photography became an essential tool for astronomers.
It was not long before astronomers began planning expeditions all over the world to places where a solar eclipse would occur.
For example, a total solar eclipse on May 28, 1900, tracked a path from Mexico across the southern United States, to Portugal, Spain, and beyond.
For that eclipse, astronomers from all over the world brought telescopes and equipment in hopes of getting eclipse photos.
Thus it was that in 1911 when Albert Einstein first calculated that light passing close to the sun would be deflected from a straight line path, he contacted a young German astronomer, Erwin Freundlich, to see if he could measure the apparent change in position of stars close to the sun which were made visible by a total solar eclipse.
The position of the stars would be changed by their light being curved towards the sun as it passed near by.
Expeditions to test Einstein’s calculations were planned for eclipses in 1912 and 1914.
Heavy rains washed out observations in 1912 and a succession of misadventures such as the start of World War I put an end to photographing the eclipse in 1914.
The continuation of World War I from 1914 to November 1918 meant that it wasn’t until May 29, 1919, that two groups from England were able to travel to an eclipse whose path stretched from Brazil to Africa.
One group headed by Arthur Stanley Eddington traveled to the island Principe off the coast of Africa.
It turns out that fate had been kind to Einstein.
You see, in 1911, Einstein had not yet arrived at the final form of his theory.
Interestingly enough, Einstein’s final theory of General Relativity predicted a deflection twice as large as he had calculated in 1911.
On November 6, 1919, just over 100 years ago, Eddington announced the results before a joint meeting of the British Royal Society and the Royal Astronomical Society and the press.
He announced that measurements confirmed the predictions of Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity.
This announcement and the subsequent furor in the world’s press captured people’s imagination and led to Einstein becoming a household name.
