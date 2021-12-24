It was right before Christmas when my dad, his ex-girlfriend Marcie and I were driving down to my Grandpa’s house. I was holding my dad’s pie he made for the pie contest my family held every year.
The pie filling was apple pie but it wasn’t ordinary, it was a flambé filling. Cooked with a little bit of alcohol. The pie was made the night before so it was prepared.
It was a couple of minutes until we got to my Grandpa’s house. As we pulled into the long gravel driveway, I saw my Uncle’s truck parked at the top. The white van that I was riding in pulled up to my grandparent’s three-door garage. I stepped out into the cold air. Snow halfway covered the gravelly ground.
Luckily, the sidewalk leading up to the fence around the main yard was cleared of the thick snow. I wasn’t too happy about the bitter cold so I hurried up the sidewalk.
I put the pie in one hand and put the bar up with the other. The dogs were barking inside. My Grandpa opened the door and held the dogs so they wouldn’t accidentally knock the pie out of my hands.
I carefully set the pie on the counter with all the baked goodies. That year we weren’t able to hold the pie contest at Thanksgiving due to the virus spreading around. So instead, we held it at Christmas time.
There were presents under the tree, and Christmas lunch was being cooked. Almost everyone was there. Dad had already come in with my little brothers, so had Marcie. Excitement filled me.
Soon, the lunch was finished and everyone was in line at the counter loading their plate with the delicious food.
The “crunchies’’ as my Grandma called them were hidden in the green-bean casserole. It was the perfect day for some warm, tasty ham.
Finally, after everyone finished, the pie contestants cut their pies for everyone to taste. I grabbed a voting sheet and a pen. After a couple of minutes, large plates with one slice of each pie were served. I ate each pie carefully. The flavors washed into my mouth one by one.
While eating, I wrote down my thoughts on the voting sheet. Each line has a one through ten mark. After everyone was finished, we set the voting sheets on one of the wooden tables. Then, everyone sat by the tree.
All the kids tore open their presents, while the adults cheered. Laughing, cheering, and much more. When the crumpled balls of wrapping paper stopped flying through the air, I got all the voting sheets and headed to the grandchild room to count the votes.
Marcie had to leave soon to go to work, so I quickly counted the votes. It turned out that my Grandma won. We all bowed down and gave her the cup.
It was an awesome Christmas I’ll never forget.