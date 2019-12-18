Even though this happened 65 years ago, I can still remember when my parents told me that our family was going to visit my grandmother in Tennessee for Christmas. Now this might not sound like a big deal, but to a six year old boy from Wisconsin this was devastating!
How would Santa know where I am? Santa had always brought me Christmas presents to my home in Wisconsin. Would he be able to find me in Tennessee? I was convinced that this was going to be a very bad Christmas!
I shared my concerns with my parents, but it was to no avail. My parents assured me that Santa would find me. However, I was not buying it. All that I could think about was that my Christmas was going to be ruined! How could my parents be so mean?
Needless to say, when I went to bed on Christmas Eve I was pretty certain that there would not be any gifts for me from Santa on Christmas Day. Well, I was wrong! Santa knew where I was and under the Christmas tree that morning were presents from him.
I don’t know exactly how old I was when I got enlightened and figured out how Santa knew where I was on that Christmas in 1954. However, I can tell you that on that Christmas Day I was a very happy little boy!