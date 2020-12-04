Editor's note: Following is a column submitted by AAA.
AAA is reminding drivers to safely secure their real Christmas trees while transporting them by vehicle.
"Real Christmas trees can become dangerous projectiles if not properly secured," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group.
"Drivers who do not safely secure their trees risk damaging their vehicle and littering the roadway with dangerous debris," he said.
According to AAA:
• Road debris, including Christmas trees that fly off cars, caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.
• Vehicle damage that results from an improperly secured tree, such as scratched paint, torn door seals and distorted window frames, could cost up to $1,500 to repair.
• It's best to transport a Christmas tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.
Tips to safely shop for your real Christmas tree:
• Do not visit a tree lot if you or anyone from your family has tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing virus-related symptoms.
• Although most tree lots are located outside, it is recommended to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Bring hand sanitizer and keep it nearby while shopping.
Tips to safely transport your tree:
• Have the tree lot wrap it in netting before loading it into your vehicle. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage. Cover the roof of your vehicle with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.
• Place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the vehicle. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough, place the tree inside.
• Tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the nylon offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.
• Once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place.
• Drive slowly and take back roads if possible. Higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage your tree or challenge even the best tie-down methods.