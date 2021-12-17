Sorry, an error occurred.
Dozens of area residents entered the Leader-Telegram’s 2021 Holiday Memories contest.
Entrants could write about any holiday.
Today's Community page includes the adult honorable mention entry and other adult entries.
Monday's Community page includes the winners in two student categories and other student entries.
The Friday, Dec. 24, front page will feature the winning adult entry while the Community page will feature other entries.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
