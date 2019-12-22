Dozens of entries were received in the Leader-Telegram's 2019 Holiday Memories Contest.
Essays could be written about any holiday.
A winner and runner-up was selected in the adult category.
Winners were also selected in the student categories for grades 4-5 and 6-8.
The adult winner will receive a one-year subscription to the Leader-Telegram.
The student winners will each receive $25.
The adult honorable mention essay and other adult entries were published on Thursday's Community page.
The student winners and other student entries appear in today's Community page.
The winning adult entry will appear in Tuesday's Leader-Telegram.