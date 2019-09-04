A man who police say accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Eau Claire tavern faces five criminal charges.
James G.S. Nelson, 49, 1826 Babcock St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempted battery to emergency rescue worker and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Nelson, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not possess weapons.
Nelson returns to court Oct. 7.
According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:
Officers responded to Big T's, 2207 Third St., at 11:56 p.m. July 31 on a report that a man shot himself inside the tavern and left on foot.
Officers tracked blood trails from the tavern for some time before finding sitting in a chair behind his house.
Officers assisted with first aid before EMS personnel arrived and took Nelson to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned Nelson had been drinking at the tavern, was intoxicated and had a disagreement with another man at the bar.
Nelson, who has a concealed carry permit, went into the bathroom at the tavern and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Nelson was uncooperative at the hospital.