Editor’s note: Following is a column submitted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Drivers are asked to keep a watchful eye out for Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway volunteers as they work along state highways to collect a winter’s worth of accumulated trash.
Last year, Wisconsin’s 2,734 Adopt-A-Highway groups collected 144 tons of trash and recyclables.
“Adopt-A-Highway volunteers provide a valuable public service by removing litter to keep Wisconsin state highway roadsides clean and attractive,” state Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.
“When drivers see crews out working, we ask that they slow down and, when possible, move over to provide additional working space,” he said.
Of the 11,800 miles of state highway in Wisconsin, about 4,230 miles are still available for adoption, meaning there’s plenty of room for interested volunteers.
Groups interested in adopting a state highway segment can find out more information on the DOT’s website.
Adopt-A-Highway helps to enhance roadside maintenance capacity, as maintenance crews can commit less time to trash pickup.
Volunteers work in two-mile segments at least three times per year.
The DOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group.
Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers.
Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.