The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Somerset: Renee Kaeding, master of special education.

UW-Milwaukee

Eau Claire: Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Kendall O’Neal, master of library and information science; Kimberly Roffers, master of library and information science.

Neillsville: Mary Jessen, doctor of philosophy.

Osseo: Jarryd Christensen, master of library and information science.

Rice Lake: Kassandra Bauman, master of science; Michelle Jondreau, master of library and information science.

Woodville: Andrea Cronk, master of science.

