The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-River Falls
Baldwin: Roseanne Ricci, master of math secondary education.
Chippewa Falls: Caitlin Finger, master of agricultural education.
Hudson: Dylan Bjork, master of strength and conditioning; Crystal Currier, master of business administration; Kaitlyn Ingli, master of business administration; Connor Kingdom, master of business administration; Dessi Larsen, master of business administration; Teresa Nanda, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages; Nathan Pechacek, master of business administration; Laura Stanga, master of business administration.
Owen: Jenessa Freidhof, master of agricultural education.
Roberts: Brett Bye, master of strength and conditioning; Ella Scott, master of clinical exercise physiology.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
Eau Claire: Christian Cortner, master of computer science.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Hudson: Reed Junco, master of natural resources management.
River Falls: Matthew Widule, master of software engineering.
UW-Stout
Altoona: Kristen Cowell, master of school psychology; Evan Peterson, master of operations and supply management.
Arcadia: Emily Instenes, master of education.
Chetek: Jess Love, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Colfax: Scott Gunnufson, master of operations and supply management.
Eau Claire: Gunther Carpenter, master of clinical mental health counseling; Alex Fosse, master of clinical mental health counseling; James Gunderson, master of operations and supply management; Armand Hess, master of manufacturing engineering; Lisa Hilger, master of education; Lani Osicka, master of clinical mental health counseling; Jennifer Steinmetz, master of training and human resources development; Kent Vang, master of school counseling; Mai Vang, professional science masters in conservation biology; Jonny Wheeler, master of design; Jonathon Yang, master of operations and supply management.
Independence: Elizabeth Halama, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Menomonie: McKenzie Racine, master of clinical mental health counseling; Sai Kumar Samudrala, master of food and nutrition sciences; John Sobota, master of career and technical education.
Neillsville: Matthew Dux, master of clinical mental health counseling.
New Richmond: Nicole Gardner, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Prescott: Brendan Best, master of information and communication technology.
River Falls: Claire Stokes, master of technical and professional communications.
UW-Madison
Elk Mound: Hunter Hermes, master of civil and environmental engineering; Lindsey Kohls, doctor of law.
Mondovi: Philip Emmerich, doctor of cellular and molecular pathology.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Menomonie: Nicholas Erb, master of business administration.
UW-Eau Claire
Eau Claire: Alexei Mota, master of business administration; Emily Nicolai, master of business administration.
Elk Mound: Zachary Schultz, master of English-writing.
Menomonie: Jared Leable, maser of data science.
Mondovi: Lorrie Woebbeking, master of business administration.
Whitehall: Robin Gardner, education specialist degree in school psychology.
UW-Stevens Point
Mondovi: Benjamin Anderson, master of data science.
UW-Whitewater
Eau Claire: Hasan Rahman, master of business administration.
Galesville: Justin Terek, master of business administration.
River Falls: Deven Rinta, master of business administration.