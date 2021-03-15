The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Cadott: Garrett Janicki, master of clinical exercise physiology.
Chippewa Falls: Haley Collum, master of occupational therapy.
Eau Claire: Danielle Zwiefelhofer, master of occupational therapy.
Ettrick: Kyle Taysom, master of data science.
Hammond: Thomas Fuller, master of professional development-learning community emphasis.
Hudson: Elise Sime, master of occupational therapy.
Merrillan: Tomi Clark, master of occupational therapy.
Stockholm: Cori Terpstra, master of occupational therapy.
Trempealeau: Kristy McMillen, master of professional development-learning community emphasis; Shaysie Ryan master of therapeutic recreation.