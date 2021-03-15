The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Cadott: Garrett Janicki, master of clinical exercise physiology.

Chippewa Falls: Haley Collum, master of occupational therapy.

Eau Claire: Danielle Zwiefelhofer, master of occupational therapy.

Ettrick: Kyle Taysom, master of data science.

Hammond: Thomas Fuller, master of professional development-learning community emphasis.

Hudson: Elise Sime, master of occupational therapy.

Merrillan: Tomi Clark, master of occupational therapy.

Stockholm: Cori Terpstra, master of occupational therapy.

Trempealeau: Kristy McMillen, master of professional development-learning community emphasis; Shaysie Ryan master of therapeutic recreation.

