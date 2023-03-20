The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Hudson: Dylan Schock, master of biomedical engineering; Matia Zins, master of nursing.
Winona State University, Winona, Minn.
Galesville: Jacob Perner, master of educational leadership.
UW-River Falls
Baldwin: Benjamin Porten, master of strength and conditioning; Kelsey Poshusta, master of business administration.
Ellsworth: Kathleen Milano, master of business administration.
Fairchild: Bailey Larson, master of business administration.
Hudson: Kimberly Aguilar, master of business administration.
New Richmond: Julie Price, master of counseling.
Prescott: Madeline Groskopf, master of clinical exercise physiology.
River Falls: Abby Ashauer, master of counseling; Jenny Ellison, master of business administration; Anna Miller, master of counseling.
Somerset: Riley Watson, master of business administration.
Spring Valley: Mitchell Smith, master of counseling.
University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo.
Eau Claire: Gail Hanson Brenner, doctor of nursing education.
University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa
Eau Claire: Shannon Joshi, master of Christian leadership.
UW-Whitewater
Blair: Paul Polege, master of business administration.
Eau Claire: Jeni Brantner, master of business administration; Joseph Meicher, master of business administration.
Eleva: Devyn O’Neill, master of business administration.
UW-Madison
Osseo: Mikayla Hall, master of applied biotechnology.
Somerset: Rayna Sauers, master of school psychology.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Jackson Yang, master of educational leadership and director of instruction emphasis.
Arcadia: Zach Pronschinski, master of health care administration.
Eau Claire: Mercedes Antolak, master of occupational therapy.
Trempealeau: Megan Timm, master of reading.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa
Augusta: McKenzie Purdy, doctor of chiropractic.
