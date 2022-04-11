The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Kelsey Arneson, doctor of chiropractic.

Rice Lake: Maranda Kleppe, doctor of chiropractic; Tanner Kleppe, doctor of chiropractic.

UW-La Crosse

Baldwin: Lindsay Veenendall, master of occupational therapy.

Buffalo City: Ashlin Marquardt, master of physical education teaching.

Eau Claire: Johanna Meyer, master of occupational therapy.

Osseo: Laikyn Boettcher, master of occupational therapy.

River Falls: Mackenzie Campbell, master of occupational therapy.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Durand: William Berger, master of civil engineering.

