The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Ohio University, Athens, Ohio

Baldwin: Neil Ranals, master of business analytics.

UW-Madison

Colfax: Allie Yingst, master of occupational therapy.

Eau Claire: Bethany Bulgrin, master of library and information sciences.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.

Eau Claire: Gunnar Schurmann Kern, master of science.

Mount Mary University, Milwaukee

Jim Falls: Stephanie Rogge, master of occupational therapy.

River Falls: Elysia Boles, master of occupational therapy.

