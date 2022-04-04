The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Ohio University, Athens, Ohio
Baldwin: Neil Ranals, master of business analytics.
UW-Madison
Colfax: Allie Yingst, master of occupational therapy.
Eau Claire: Bethany Bulgrin, master of library and information sciences.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.
Eau Claire: Gunnar Schurmann Kern, master of science.
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Jim Falls: Stephanie Rogge, master of occupational therapy.
River Falls: Elysia Boles, master of occupational therapy.
