The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Alma: Timothy Wucherer, master of science.

Arcadia: Michaela Brueggen, master of arts.

Eau Claire: Abigail Long, master of science.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Somerset: Renee Kaeding, master of special education.

UW-Milwaukee

Eau Claire: Sarah Beer, master of library and information science; Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Matthew Lindsay, Education Specialist Degree; Jarrod Showalter, master of arts.

Neillsville: Holly Erpenbach, master of science.

Strum: Brett Vetterkind, doctor of physical therapy.

Avila University, Kansas City, Mo.

Menomonie: Sydney Sleichert, master of psychology.

