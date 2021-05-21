The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Alma: Timothy Wucherer, master of science.
Arcadia: Michaela Brueggen, master of arts.
Eau Claire: Abigail Long, master of science.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Somerset: Renee Kaeding, master of special education.
UW-Milwaukee
Eau Claire: Sarah Beer, master of library and information science; Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Matthew Lindsay, Education Specialist Degree; Jarrod Showalter, master of arts.
Neillsville: Holly Erpenbach, master of science.
Strum: Brett Vetterkind, doctor of physical therapy.
Avila University, Kansas City, Mo.
Menomonie: Sydney Sleichert, master of psychology.