The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
Eau Claire: Peter Minton, doctor of athletic training.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Arcadia: Oscar Andrade Lara, master of educational leadership.
Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, master of geography; Halie Cowell, master of counseling and student personnel.
Cameron: Brooke Hom, master of industrial/organizational psychology.
Ellsworth: Alesha Flom, master of athletic training.
Houlton: Mackenzie Erickson, master of social work.
Menomonie: Paige Burke, master of athletic training.
Rice Lake: Safije Ademi, master of counseling and student personnel.
UW-Milwaukee
Chippewa Falls: Katie Cary, doctor of philosophy.
Eau Claire: Jessica Gliniecki, master of library and information science.
Independence: Elizabeth Killian, master of science.
Winona State University, Winona, Minn.
Chetek: Cole LaLiberty, master of leadership education.
Chippewa Falls: Kayla Bowe, master of acute care nurse practitioner.
Ettrick: Carson Perry, doctor of education.
Galesville: Elisa Cornejo, master of social work; Nicole Herold, master of leadership education; Danielle Tamke, doctor of education.
Hudson: Amanda Peterson, master of acute care nurse practitioner.
Taylor: Jacqueline Moen-Kadlec, master of social work; Julie White, master of social work.
Whitehall: Austin Powell, master of educational leadership; Jennifer Ward, master of social work.
Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tenn.
Eau Claire: Charles Cupp, master of family nurse practitioner.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Eau Claire: Zachary Ruhland, master of business administration.
