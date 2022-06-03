The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Eau Claire: Peter Minton, doctor of athletic training.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Arcadia: Oscar Andrade Lara, master of educational leadership.

Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, master of geography; Halie Cowell, master of counseling and student personnel.

Cameron: Brooke Hom, master of industrial/organizational psychology.

Ellsworth: Alesha Flom, master of athletic training.

Houlton: Mackenzie Erickson, master of social work.

Menomonie: Paige Burke, master of athletic training.

Rice Lake: Safije Ademi, master of counseling and student personnel.

UW-Milwaukee

Chippewa Falls: Katie Cary, doctor of philosophy.

Eau Claire: Jessica Gliniecki, master of library and information science.

Independence: Elizabeth Killian, master of science.

Winona State University, Winona, Minn.

Chetek: Cole LaLiberty, master of leadership education.

Chippewa Falls: Kayla Bowe, master of acute care nurse practitioner.

Ettrick: Carson Perry, doctor of education.

Galesville: Elisa Cornejo, master of social work; Nicole Herold, master of leadership education; Danielle Tamke, doctor of education.

Hudson: Amanda Peterson, master of acute care nurse practitioner.

Taylor: Jacqueline Moen-Kadlec, master of social work; Julie White, master of social work.

Whitehall: Austin Powell, master of educational leadership; Jennifer Ward, master of social work.

Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Eau Claire: Charles Cupp, master of family nurse practitioner.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.

Eau Claire: Zachary Ruhland, master of business administration.

