The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa
Eau Claire: Treya Nelson, master of family nurse practitioner.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Hixton: Brielle Lien, doctor of veterinary medicine.
River Falls: Alexander Toftness, doctor of psychology.
Hollins University, Roanoke, Va.
New Richmond: Jamie Hudalla, master of creative writing.
Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.
Eau Claire: Tyler Lustek, master of music-individualized specialization.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Chetek: Maxwell Reisner, doctor of dentistry.
Hudson: Ellie Kiecker, master of physician assistant studies.
New Richmond: Anna Denucci, master of educational policy and leadership.
Stanley: Maggie McLoone, doctor of law.
Ohio University, Athens, Ohio
River Falls: Brittany Johnson, chemistry.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.
Hudson: Abigail Johnson, master of special education.
Roberts: Megan Flom, master of business administration.
Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.
Somerset: Jackson Chladek, master of educational leadership.
UW-River Falls
Durand: Emily Prissel, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Eau Claire: Luke Dovre, master of STEMteach secondary education; Katherine Stremcha, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Fall Creek: Natalie Hellegers, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Hager City: Connor DeRoy, master of clinical exercise physiology.
Holcombe: Katie Hill, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Hudson: Pilar Freeman, master of elementary education; Sara L’Allier, master of Montessori education; Craig Schlottke, master of elementary education; Stephany Scott, master of business administration; Joseph Simpson, master of business administration.
Prescott: Lauren Hintz, master of clinical exercise physiology.
River Falls: Rainbow Barry, master of elementary education; Angela Bendickson, master of communication sciences and disorders; Daniel Davila, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages; Heather DeVoe, master of communication sciences and disorders; Jordyn Munneke, master of communication sciences and disorders;
Somerset: Alyssa Kelly, master of health and wellness management.